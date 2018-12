A protester waves the Palestinian flag during protests along the Gaza boundary with Israel on Friday, Dec. 21. EFE-EPA/Mohammed Saber

Palestinian protesters use slings to propel rocks along the Gaza-Israel boundary on Friday, Dec. 21. EFE-EPA/Mohammed Saber

Gunfire directed by Israeli troops at protesters on the Gaza-Israel boundary Friday left three Palestinians dead and 40 others wounded, officials here said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that Mohamed Yayiuh, 16, was killed when a bullet struck his neck during the 39th round of weekly demonstrations under the banner of the Great March of Return.