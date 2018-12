Indian army soldiers stand guard as they withdraw from the site of a gunfight in Mujgund on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 December 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Three police officers were killed and a fourth was injured Tuesday when militants attacked a police post in India-administered Kashmir, according to police.

The attack took place on a police post guarding minority community houses in the area of Zainapora in southern Kashmir's Shopian district.