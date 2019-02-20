Forensic experts surround the vehicle where policeman Simone Jackson was shot dead by gang members, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria ATTENTION EDITORS: EXPLICIT GRAPHIC CONTENT

Policemen block the street where policeman Simone Jackson was shot dead by gang members, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria ATTENTION EDITORS: EXPLICIT GRAPHIC CONTENT

A policeman guards the area where the body of policeman Simone Jackson remains, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 20 2019, after being shot dead along two public transport drivers by gang members. EPA-EFE/ Orlando Barria ATTENTION EDITORS: EXPLICIT GRAPHIC CONTENT

A police officer and two bus drivers were killed in this capital's Martissant neighborhood Wednesday, bringing to 12 the number of confirmed fatalities from weeks of sometimes violent protests demanding that Haitian President Jovenel Moise step down.

The policeman was traveling in his personal vehicle with two colleagues to their duty station at Port-au-Prince International airport when they were intercepted by at least a dozen armed men who demanded that the officers hand over their guns, police sources told EFE.