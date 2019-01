Venezuelan opposition protesters participate in a demonstration to demand the end of the crisis and in support of the interim presidency of Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 January 2019. National Assembly leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela on 23 January and promised to guide the country toward new election as he consider last May's election not valid. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan opposition supporters participate in a demonstration to demand the end of the crisis and in support of the interim presidency of Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 January 2019. National Assembly leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela on 23 January and promised to guide the country toward new election as he consider last May's election not valid. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

A handout picture provided by Miraflores press shows the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during an event with the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force in Caracas, Venezuela, on 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A woman holds a banner that reads: 'Maduro=Hunger. No more dictatorship' while Venezuelan opposition demonstrate to demand the end of the crisis and support the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 30 January 2019. National Assembly leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela on 23 January and promised to guide the country toward new election as he consider last May's election not valid. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan opposition demonstrate to demand the end of the crisis and support the self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on 30 January 2019. National Assembly leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela on 23 January and promised to guide the country toward new election as he consider last May's election not valid. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Colombian photojournalist Leonardo Munoz, working for Spain's international news agency EFE, who went missing on Wednesday in Caracas was detained by Venezuelan authorities along with two other colleagues, one Spaniard and one Colombian.

Munoz along with the two others arrived in Caracas from Bogota and were on assignment for EFE to cover the Venezuelan crisis.