Then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gestures the V sign as he arrives at a polling station to cast his vote, in Lucknow, India, 05 May 2004. EPA FILE/STRINGER

A three-time prime minister of India and founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party died Thursday at the age of 93, according to medical and government sources.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been hospitalized at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences since June 11 and his health deteriorated in the last 36 hours, AIIMS said in a statement.