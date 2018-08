Long exposure photo shows the moon behind clouds of smoke during a forest fire in Klausdorf near Treuenbrietzen in South Brandenburg, Germany, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A police water cannon in action during a forest fire in Klausdorf near Treuenbrietzen in South Brandenburg, Germany, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

A firefighter in action during a forest fire in Klausdorf near Treuenbrietzen in South Brandenburg, Germany, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Three villages of Brandenburg, one of the sixteen federated states of Germany that lies in the northeast of the country, were evacuated as firefighters scrambled to contain a massive forest fire on Friday.

The blaze broke out late on Thursday night, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the German capital and forced evacuation of the three villages of Frohnsdorf, Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen.