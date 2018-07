Women and their supporters participate in a demonstration on the main avenue of Santiago, Chile, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Women and their supporters participate in a demonstration on the main avenue of Santiago, Chile, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Three women and a police officer were stabbed on Wednesday night during a pro-abortion rally in the Chilean capital.

Some 40,000 people marched peacefully on the main Alameda Bernardo O'Higgins avenue in Santiago, passing the La Moneda state government office, beating drums and carrying banners that read "women on the march until we are free", "the rich pay, the poor bleeds" and "free abortion now".