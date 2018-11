Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (C) arrive to attend a ceremony at a commemorative plaque near La Bonne Biere cafe bar in Paris to mark the third anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in Paris, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) shakes hands with police during a ceremony in front of the Comptoir Voltaire bar in Paris to mark the third anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in Paris, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Officials stand near the Le Carillon bar and Le Petit Cambodge restaurant in Paris before a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in Paris, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attend a ceremony at a commemorative plaque near La Bonne Biere cafe bar in Paris to mark the third anniversary of the Paris attacks of November 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in Paris, France, 13 November 2018. EPA/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL

France's prime minister on Tuesday led official acts to remember the victims of a string of deadly terror attacks that rocked Paris three years ago.

Images posted on Edouard Philippe's official Twitter account showed the minister laying a wreathe next to a commemorative plaque outside the Stade de France stadium and visiting cafés and restaurants that were targeted in coordinated attacks on the evening of Nov. 13, 2015.