Fire rages through neighborhoods as the Camp Fire burns out of control through Paradise, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 8,2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A firefighter navigates past a burning building, as the Camp Fire burned out of control through Paradise, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A fire engine passes a burning building, as the Camp Fire burned out of control through Paradise, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A firefighter hoses a fire as he performs structural protection, as the Camp Fire burns out of control through Paradise, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A firefighter takes cover as high winds whip up embers, as the Camp Fire burned out of control through Paradise, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 8,2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Some 30,000 people were evacuated after a wildfire broke out on Thursday in northern California and engulfed houses and public buildings such as churches and schools in the town of Paradise.

The fire has burnt more than 8,000 hectares (nearly 19,768 acres) in less than 24 hours and continues to grow because of the dryness of the terrain and strong winds in the area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Calfire).