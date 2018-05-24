A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers Ebola vaccination during the launch of an experimental vaccine in Mbandaka, northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Congo's Health minister Oly Ilunga (seated C) speaks with other workers during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Out of the 30 confirmed cases of Ebola reported by the Democratic Republic of Congo from the northwestern part of the country, 22 have died, although only eight had tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry had registered a total of 58 people who were affected - out of which 30 cases were confirmed, 14 have been categorized as possible and 14 as suspected - from the rural regions of Bikoro and Iboko and the city of Mbandaka, the three regions worst affected by the outbreak.