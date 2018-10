Photograph showing presidential hopeful Fernando Haddad during a visit to jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Curitiba, Brazil, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

The center-left Workers Party (PT) of imprisoned former two-term President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be the largest formation in Brazil's lower house with 56 out of 513 seats, electoral authorities said Monday.

The PSL, led by far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, rose to the occasion on Sunday, going from the one seat the party landed in 2014 to 52 this year.