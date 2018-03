An Indonesian worker covers his face amidst sulphur fumes while carrying a basket full of sulphur from the crater of the Kawah Ijen volcano, Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesian, Oct. 24, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian worker carries baskets full of sulphur at the crater of the Kawah Ijen volcano, Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesian, Oct. 24, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

At least 30 people have been poisoned and 178 were evacuated after sulphur gas was released following several minor eruptions from the Ijen volcano, in eastern Java, Indonesia, officials said on Thursday.

The series of eruptions and spread of toxic gas on Wednesday evening led to the forced evacuation of residents living on the slope of the volcano, National Agency for Disaster Management spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.