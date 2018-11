A male platypus swims a Melbourne Zoo in Melbourne, May 06 2010. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Around 30 percent of the platypus population may have disappeared since the British colonized Australia in the late 18th century, according to a study published Thursday by the University of New South Wales.

"We have great concerns about the future survival of this unique species," said project leader Professor Richard Kingsford, director of the UNSW Center for Ecosystem Science.