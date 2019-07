A file picture shows Rebiya Kadeer, Uighur activist and the president of the World Uighur Congress speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Oct.30, 2009. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Thirty relatives of an activist belonging to Uighur minority community, who lives in exile in the United States, have been detained in China's Xinjiang without trial for nearly two years, nonprofit Amnesty International said Monday.

The rights group in a statement said that the exact date when Rebiya Kadeer's relative were taken was not known. "However, it is presumed they are being arbitrarily detained at a political re-education camp and are at risk of torture or other ill-treatment,".