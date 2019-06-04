A police vehicle is seen guarding the entrance of a road along the east side of Tiananmen Square on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese police officers are seen with throngs of visitors queuing to enter Tiananmen Square on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Police officers stand guard at a cordon to the entrance of a road along east side of Tiananmen Square on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Police officers and vehicles are stationed along a road junction near Tiananmen Square on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Not a single reference to the brutal crackdown in the official press – that on Tuesday opted to underline China's economic and social progress – and a discourse along the same lines are all that the Chinese government had to offer on the day of the 30th anniversary of what is known as the Tiananmen Square massacre.

There was just a veiled mention of the incident in the official Global Times newspaper, with Fudan University's China Institute director Zhang Weiwei claiming that "China would have followed the way of the Soviet Union and collapsed" if Chinese leaders would not have taken tough measures to safeguard the stability of the country 30 years ago.