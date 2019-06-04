Not a single reference to the brutal crackdown in the official press – that on Tuesday opted to underline China's economic and social progress – and a discourse along the same lines are all that the Chinese government had to offer on the day of the 30th anniversary of what is known as the Tiananmen Square massacre.
There was just a veiled mention of the incident in the official Global Times newspaper, with Fudan University's China Institute director Zhang Weiwei claiming that "China would have followed the way of the Soviet Union and collapsed" if Chinese leaders would not have taken tough measures to safeguard the stability of the country 30 years ago.