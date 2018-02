An Iranian woman walk next to a painting of Iran's national flag in a street in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

300 followers of an Iranian Sufi Muslim religious minority on Tuesday were arrested in Tehran after overnight protests by members of the group led to violent clashes, which killed five security personnel and injured 30 more, according to state-run IRNA news agency.

The members of the Gonabadi Sufi group staged a demonstration that began Monday night, and according to a police spokesman, security personnel were allegedly stabbed and run over by a bus belonging to protesters.