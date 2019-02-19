Dozens participate in the signing of a request for the entry of humanitarian aid in the country during the announcement of the network #VolunteersXVenezuela and the Coalition Help and Liberty Venezuela, at the Biron Square, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Leonardo Munoz

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office, shows the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (C), during the commemorative events of the Angostura Discourse Bicentennial, in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Feb 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that 300 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia will arrive in the country later this week, an announcement made at a time when the opposition is pressing for the entry of donations from other countries amid a shortage of medicines.

"On Wednesday, 300 tons of aid and humanitarian assistance will, legally, arrive from Russia at the Maiquetia (International) Airport (which serves Caracas)," he said in a presidential council which was broadcast on radio and television on a mandatory basis.