Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that 300 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia will arrive in the country later this week, an announcement made at a time when the opposition is pressing for the entry of donations from other countries amid a shortage of medicines.
"On Wednesday, 300 tons of aid and humanitarian assistance will, legally, arrive from Russia at the Maiquetia (International) Airport (which serves Caracas)," he said in a presidential council which was broadcast on radio and television on a mandatory basis.