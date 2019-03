Afghan security forces stand guard on a road after days of armed clashed between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Aug.14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

At least 31 al Qaeda militants were killed in pre-dawn air attacks by Afghan and foreign troops in Ghazni province of southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry in Kabul said.

The air strikes were launched to target a base of the militant group in Giro district of Ghazni, the ministry said in a statement.