Afghan security officials patrol in Nad-e-Ali district during an operation against Taliban militants in Helmand, Afghanistan, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WATAN YAR

At least 31 members of the security forces and 81 Taliban rebels were killed, while dozens of others were wounded in three offensives by the insurgents earlier in the day in the northern and central Afghanistan, official sources told EFE Monday.

In the northern Kunduz province, the Taliban had launched an overnight attack on a security check post in Dasht-e-Archi district, killing 13 people and wounding 15 others, according to Provincial Council head Yusuf Ayubi.