A Yemeni child prisoner allegedly belonging to the Yemeni government forces embraces his father before being handed over to his family in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 August 2018. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni child prisoners allegedly belonging to the Yemeni government forces arrive in a government building before being handed over to their families in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 August 2018. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Family members of Yemeni child prisoners allegedly belonging to the Yemeni government forces wait to meet their children in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 August 2018.EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni child prisoners allegedly belonging to the Yemeni government forces get out of a bus as they arrive in a government building before being handed over to their families in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 August 2018. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni child prisoners allegedly belonging to the Yemeni government forces wait to be handed over to their families at a government building in Sana'a, Yemen, 19 August 2018. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A group of 31 Yemeni children on Sunday were reunited with their families in the Houthi rebel-controlled capital Sana'a, after being held prisoner by Houthi forces, an epa-efe journalist reported.

The Houthis claimed the children had tried to join Yemeni government forces, and were handed over to their families on Sunday with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to the epa-efe source.