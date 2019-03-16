At least 32 fighters linked to the Islamic State terror organization, including four of its leaders, were killed over the last few hours during clashes with Kurdish-led militia in the last territory held by the embattled organization in eastern Syria, the militia announced on Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the United States, said in a statement that one of its fighters has been wounded during the clashes that took place in the town of Al Baghuz over the last 24 hours.