A Yemeni child stands on severely damaged ruins of a house that reportedly was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, at a neighborhood in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar.

Eleven died in the town of Aser, near Sanaa, eyewitnesses told EFE.