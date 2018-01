A Mexican soldier stands guard during an operation to remove a bus placed by armed groups as a barricade, on the Michoacan state higway, in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

The remains of 33 people, including three women, were recently found in four hidden graves near the town of Pantanal in the municipality of Xalisco, the attorney general of Nayarit state said on Wednesday.

Petronilo Diaz said in a statement that the bodies will be identified with the help of forensic tests.