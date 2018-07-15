Thirty three people were taken to German hospitals after the cabin of a Ryanair flight depressurized leading the plane to plunge 9,000 meters (nearly 30,000 ft) and forcing an emergency landing at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, Germany's Federal Police said Saturday.

Ryanair flight FR7312, which was carrying 189 passengers, was headed from Dublin to the Croatian city of Zadar on Friday when it suffered a sudden "in-flight depressurization," forcing the crew to carry out an emergency landing, a Ryanair spokesperson said.