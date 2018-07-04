Indonesian rescuers evacuate a victim of a sinking ferry off the coast of Selayar island, in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUSTAFA SYAHRIL

Indonesian rescuers evacuate victims of a sinking ferry off the coast of Selayar island, in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jul 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUSTAFA SYAHRIL

34 Killed, 155 rescued as ferry sinks off Sulawesi island in Indonesia

A ferry carrying 189 people that sank south of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi left 34 dead while 155 others were rescued, according to data released Wednesday.

The fatalities included six children, according to the official list provided to EFE.