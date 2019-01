Some of 159 migrants arrive to Motril's Port, Southern Spain, early 06 January 2019, after being rescued at sea as they were trying to reach Spanish coasts on board three boats. EPA/ALBA FEIXAS

A total of 345 migrants arrived to ports in the south of mainland Spain overnight into Sunday after they were rescued from several small boats in various operations in the Alboran Sea, the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean Sea, according to Spain's maritime safety agency.

Some 159 people, including 27 women and nine children, arrived to the southern port of Motril at about 3 am local time after they were picked up from three small boats near Alboran Island.