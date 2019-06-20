Greenpeace activists place an ASEAN flag on a pile of waste and hold placards calling for a stop to waste dumping, in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

National flags from ASEAN member countries fly next to the ASEAN flag outside the venue for the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A four-day bi-annual summit of the Association of Southeastern Asian Nations kicked off on Thursday in Bangkok, where the bloc’s members are set to tackle a host of issues such as stronger economic integration, regional security and future expansion in the context of the ongoing trade spat between the United States and China.

The capital of Thailand – the country currently chairing the bloc, 10 years after its last chairmanship – will be hosting flocks of representatives from the nine other member states (Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam) until the summit’s conclusion on Sunday amid heightened security measures.