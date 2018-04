A migrant carry a christian cross as he arrive onboard after being rescued by members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel during an operation to rescue more than 250 migrants on a wooden boat, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, 21 April 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel carry a baby during an operation to rescue more than 250 migrants on a wooden boat, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, 21 April 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel during an operation to rescue more than 250 migrants on a wooden boat, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, 21 April 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel help a woman during an operation to rescue more than 250 migrants on a wooden boat, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, 21 April 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A crew on board a boat belonging to an NGO on Saturday rescued hundreds of migrants in two operations carried out in the Mediterranean Sea, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist.

Members of SOS Mediterranee were shown in images assisting migrants during an effort which saw over 250 people being recovered from a wooden boat, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) off the coast of Libya.