A Honduran mother rests with her child as she waits with other fellow citizens to register to cross the border, in Agua Caliente, Guatemala, 15 January 2019. The new migrant caravan that brings together more than 1,000 Hondurans is still advancing, and part of it managed to cross into Guatemala through the Agua Caliente post, where the Honduran authorities reinforced security and had retained 60 children who wanted to travel to the USA. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Honduran migrants continue their passage to Guatemala, in Agua Caliente, Honduras, 16 January 2019. Hundreds of Hondurans who have joined the caravan of migrants who left Monday their country are waiting today in Agua Caliente to cross the border and enter Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran migrants wait at a police checkpoint where their criminal records are verified before continuing their passage in Agua Caliente, Honduras, 16 January 2019. Hundreds of Hondurans who have joined the caravan of migrants who left Monday their country are waiting today in Agua Caliente to cross the border and enter Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran migrants head to a police checkpoint before continuing their passage in Agua Caliente, Honduras, 16 January 2019. Hundreds of Hondurans who have joined the caravan of migrants who left Monday their country are waiting today in Agua Caliente to cross the border and enter Guatemala. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

354 Migrants prevented from leaving Honduras with a caravan bound for the US

The Honduran government announced Wednesday that they have detained 354 people, many of them minors, who wanted to leave the country and travel to the United States in a caravan of hundreds of Hondurans which left on Jan. 14.

Honduran authorities have denied the departure of 126 adults and 228 minors between Tuesday and Wednesday "for not carrying valid documents," the Task Force on Migrant Assistance said in a statement.