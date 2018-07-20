Daniel Hernandez gets a hug from his mother Maria Puga during a rally to mark the end of the immigrant rights caravan Trail for Humanity, in San Diego, California, USA, 16 August 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MAUNG

United States officials said Thursday that 364 children over five years of age who had been separated from their families at the border with Mexico have been reunited with their parents, according to legal documents seen by EFE.

This came as a result of a court order by US District Judge Dana Sabraw which set midnight of Jul. 26 as the deadline for President Donald Trump's administration to reunite 2,551 separated children between the ages of five and 17 with their families, as a result of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).