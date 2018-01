Firefighters operate at the scene of a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A firefighter inspects the damaged emergency room of a hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a hospital in Miryang, southeastern South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Koren policemen stand guard in front of a damaged hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A staff member (C) of Miryang hospital is helped by firefighters in front of the damaged hospital after it was burned by a fire in Miryang, South Korea, 26 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Policemen, forensic experts and state electricity safety officials look into the cause of a deadly fire at a hospital in Miryang, 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

At least 37 people died and 131 were injured, after a fire broke out Friday at a hospital in the South Korean city of Miryang, according to updated official information.

The death toll was brought down to 37 from 41 by a Ministry of Health spokesperson, who added the cause of the fire was still unknown, reported news agency Yonhap.