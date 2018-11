Palestinians protesters take part during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Saber

Palestinian paramedics carry a wounded female paramedic volunteer during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Saber

Palestinians protesters hold Palestinian flags and take part during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip in the east Gaza Strip, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Saber

Gaza, Nov 9 (efe-epa). - At least 37 people were injured by gunfire on Friday during clashes with Israeli forces on the boundary fence between Israel and Gaza in a new round of rallies against the blockade imposed on the strip, official sources announced.

The Palestinian state-run news agency WAFA cited Gaza's health ministry as saying that six minors were injured by Israeli gunfire.