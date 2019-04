Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (L) chats with Rohingya refugee children during a visit to a school class at the Rohingya Education Center in Klang, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Thirty-seven Rohingya Muslims were discovered on the Kuala Perlis beach in Malaysia on Monday, local authorities said, sparking fears of a fresh exodus of the minority community in Myanmar.

This is the second group of Rohingyas found in northwest Peninsular Malaysia, near the border with Thailand, after 35 members of the community were discovered in the same district in March.