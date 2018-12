Red Cross members help some migrants after disembarking from the Spanish Rescue Service's ship in which they were taken to the port of Motril after being rescued near to Alboran island, in Motril, Granada, Spain, Dec 04 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Paquet

Maritime authorities have rescued and transferred to the port of Motril 38 people of sub-Saharan origin who were sailing in the vicinity of Alboran island.

The rescue was carried out by the Guardamar Caliope ship 22 hours after the maritime rescue service was notified that several boats had departed from northern Morocco towards the peninsula.