Filipino household workers who were repatriated from Kuwait arrive at Manila's international airport, Philippines, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hundreds of Filipinos landed at Manila's international airport Wednesday after being repatriated from Kuwait where they had been employed as household workers.

A total of 396 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) arrived on a Cebu Pacific airlines flight and were gathered in an arrival area of the airport, an epa journalist reports.