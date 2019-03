Algerian students protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Hundreds of Algerian students marched in the capital on Tuesday against the ailing president’s bid to stay in power for a fifth term.

Protesters opposing Abdelaziz Bouteflika took to the streets in central Algiers for the third consecutive day, chanting slogans against the leader and his brother.