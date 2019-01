Four Americans died Wednesday and three others were wounded in a suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, the Pentagon confirmed. Two US servicemembers, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DoD were killed and three servicemembers were injured while conducting a local engagement, the US Central Command, which is tasked with US military operations in Syria, said in a statement. EFE-EPA/File

