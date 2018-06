Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist, CPI) hold placards during a protest against attacks on Muslim minorities and Dalits as well as on cattle trade restrictions, in New Delhi, India, Jul. 04, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Four people have been arrested for lynching two men they accused of stealing 13 buffaloes in a village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, the police told EFE on Thursday.

A mob, including the owner of the cattle, had lynched the two young men on Wednesday in the Godda district and beat them to death, according to Akhilesh Kumar Jha, the Deputy Inspector General of police for the area.