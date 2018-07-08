Four of the 12 members of a youth soccer team who have been trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks along with their coach have been rescued, Thai Navy SEALS reported Sunday.
Rescue operations were underway to extract the 12 schoolboys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 26, who became stranded on an embankment around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) inside the cave system, which they entered on June 23 before heavy rains flooded and blocked the narrow passages leading to the exit.