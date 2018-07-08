Finnish diver Mikko Paasi (L) walks on the way during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A Thai Navy walks inside the blocking area during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai military medical personnels take part in preparations during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

An ambulance arrives at hospital after some of the youth soccer team and their assistant coach have been rescued from the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

An ambulance transporting the first two children who have been rescued, heading to hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Four of the 12 members of a youth soccer team who have been trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks along with their coach have been rescued, Thai Navy SEALS reported Sunday.

Rescue operations were underway to extract the 12 schoolboys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 26, who became stranded on an embankment around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) inside the cave system, which they entered on June 23 before heavy rains flooded and blocked the narrow passages leading to the exit.