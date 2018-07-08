A Thai Navy walks inside the blocking area during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai military medical personnels take part in preparations during rescue operations to save a soccer team at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A convoy of ambulances transport children after they have been rescued from Tham Luang cave heading to hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An ambulance transporting the first two children who have been rescued, heading to hospital in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Four of the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team were rescued Sunday after being trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand for two weeks along with their coach, and were receiving medical attention in the nearby city of Chang Rai, authorities confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference, the head of coordination for the rescue mission Narongsak Osatanakorn said diving operations had ended for the night and efforts to extract the remaining eight schoolboys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 26, would re-commence in around 10-20 hours.