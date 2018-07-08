Four of the 12 members of a Thai youth soccer team were rescued Sunday after being trapped inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand for two weeks along with their coach, and were receiving medical attention in the nearby city of Chang Rai, authorities confirmed.
Speaking at a press conference, the head of coordination for the rescue mission Narongsak Osatanakorn said diving operations had ended for the night and efforts to extract the remaining eight schoolboys, aged between 11 and 16, and their coach, 26, would re-commence in around 10-20 hours.