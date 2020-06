Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (c) meets with supporters at Palacio do Alvorada, in Brasilia on June 1, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (not shown) leave Palacio do Alvorada, in Brasilia on June 1, 2020, after meeting with the president. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Several cities in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Amazonas and Para - four of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis - on Monday began gradually reopening their economies, despite the fact that the pandemic is still spreading like wildfire.

Sao Paulo state, the country's most industrialized and richest region, on Monday began a phased reopening although not in the same-named city and metro zone, where about half the state's 46 million people live.