A Pakistani school boy who was injured in a shootout, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Four children between the ages of 9 and 12 years were wounded on Wednesday when several armed men on two motorbikes attacked a school in Quetta, the capital of the restive province of Balochistan in western Pakistan.

The unidentified attackers opened fire at the main gate of the Danish Kadah school in Quetta during recess time at around 12 pm, police spokesperson Sufyan Ahmed told EFE.