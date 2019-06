Ambulance vehicles and officers outside a workshop in Woolner, where it is believed a gunman has shot multiple victims, in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police at a crime scene on the intersection of McMinn Street and Stuart Highway in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police cordon off a block of units where a person was reportedly shot by a gunman in the suburb of The Gardens in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Jun. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Four people died and one man is in custody after shootings across five locations in the northern Australian city of Darwin on Tuesday, authorities said.

Northern Territory’s Chief Minister Michael Gunner said at a press conference Tuesday night that it was a “devastating day.”