Firefighters participate in a rescue operation in Zakopane, Poland, on 22 August 2019, after a group of tourists was struck by lightning on Giewont peak in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane. EFE/EPA/GRZEGORZ MOMOT/POLAND OUT

Four people, including two children, died on Thursday and more than 100 were injured by lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in southern Poland's Tatra mountains, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled there to provide support to the rescue teams.

The four fatalities in Poland come after another person died Thursday afternoon when lightning struck the Slovak side of that mountain range, which divides Poland and Slovakia.