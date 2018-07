Supporters of Awami National Party (ANP) shout slogans during a protest against the killing of Haroon Bilour, a leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Akram Khan Durrani, the chief minister of North West Frontier Province (NWFP) gestures during a session of NWFP assembly in Peshawar, Pakistan, Oct. 08, 2007. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

At least four people were killed and 19 were wounded in a bomb attack on a former minister mid morning Friday in northeast Pakistan.

Akram Durrani, who escaped unhurt, was returning from campaigning for the upcoming general elections, when a remote-controlled motorcycle bomb detonated near his convoy, spokesperson of Bannu city police Khurram Rasheed told EFE.