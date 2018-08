Two workers climb on a waste bank looking for useful coal cinders at a closed coal mine in rural Zaozhuang city, China's Shandong province, Mar. 11, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Four people were killed and nine are missing after an explosion at a coal mine in southern China, state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 9.10 pm on Monday (13.10 GMT) at the Zimujia coal mine in Guizhou province, in the south of the country, according to local authorities.