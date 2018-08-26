David Hogg (c), a survivor of a high school massacre in South Florida on Feb. 14, 2018, chants slogans during an anti-gun protest in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Aug. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Katherine Taylor

Four people died in a shooting on Sunday in a restaurant at a well-known mall in Jacksonville, Florida, local media reported.

According to Channel News4Jax, 11 people were wounded by gunfire, of whom four have died.