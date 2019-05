A man wounded in an explosion is attended by doctors at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday, May 13. EFE-EPA/Ghulamullah Habibi ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Four people were killed and 16 others wounded Monday in a series of explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, an official told EFE.

"Unfortunately, four consecutive explosions struck the city center in Police District 4 around 7.20 pm," Attaullah Khogyanai, spokesman for the government of Nangarhar province, said.