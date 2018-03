Armored personnel carriers of the Egyptian Army patrol on a road close to El-Gorah in northeastern Sinai, Egypt, on May 21, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

An Egyptian military spokesman on Sunday stated that four military personnel and 10 alleged militants had been killed in recent days during military operations in the northern Sinai Peninsula in northeast Egypt, without providing details on the date or location.

Col. Tamer al-Refaei stated in a video on his official Facebook page that two soldiers and two officers had been killed in combat and in search operations, while another officer and three soldiers were wounded.