Palestinian protesters take part during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, May 25, 2018 (Issued May 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, May 25, 2018 (Issued May 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Four Palestinians crossed the dividing fence from the Gaza Strip into Israel, where they managed to place a tent before returning to Gaza under Israeli army fire, military sources reported on Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that the four Palestinians also threw a firebomb, but no injuries were reported.